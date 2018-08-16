Viva Macau: Gov’t failed to submit update report

The Follow-up Committee of Public Administration Affairs of the Legislative Assembly (AL) reviewed seven follow-up reports concerning the region’s public funds, with only one report having been signed off by the committee.

These reports are related to, among other issues, the supervision of and problems with companies funded by public money in 2016, investments in foreign currency and fiscal reserves made in 2017, and to matters concerning procurement and government offices in 2016 and 2017.

The signed report concerned the industrial and commercial development fund. The report proposed establishing the fund as a special organization. However, the committee still believes that the report is unable to fully reveal the fund’s true financial situation.

Mak Soi Kun, when talking to the media, said that the AL will require the government to write a clear report regarding the Light Rapid Transit development.

On the issue of Viva Macau, the government has not delivered any reports to the committee yet either.

“We have found out that the [investment of] public funds is relatively unregulated. Every secretary can open a company when they deem it necessary. These companies then give rise to offspring companies. All these companies will have representatives. But are they professional enough to represent the public in terms of supervising the money?” asked Mak.

According to Mak, the lawmakers will require the government to submit reports regarding the financial situation behind these companies in which public funds were invested.

The remaining six reports have to be signed off before October 15.

Additionally, the AL requested the government deliver a report on Viva Macau two weeks ago. However, with the two weeks already having passed, the government has failed to submit such a report to the committee.

Mak stressed that since Macau’s political structure is an executive-led structure headed by the Chief Executive, the AL does not have the right to require the government to submit a report on a specific schedule.

“Regarding Viva Macau’s loan, we have already expressed our view in the opinion report,” said Mak, adding that “the opinion report will be put online later. [We asked for] the name list regarding who signed the loan approval. […] Still, we have asked for the document in the opinion report.”

UM held seminar on Greater Bay Area career opportunities

The University of Macau (UM) held a seminar yesterday for new students from the Greater Bay Area on career opportunities in the region. During the seminar, UM Rector Yonghua Song encouraged new students to prepare themselves to take part in the development of the Greater Bay Area in the future. Mi Jian, chief advisor to the Policy Research Office, said that Macau residents will start to appreciate the convenience of living in the Greater Bay Area as its urban areas grow. According to a statement issued by the UM, this year more than 270 students from Guangdong province and Hong Kong were accepted by the university. The number has reportedly doubled compared to last year.

Lawmakers call for better pre school education

Lawmaker Chan Hong has written a question to the government asking if it will increase free-education subsidies to pre school education classes. In addition, Chan hopes the government can enhance the teacher-to-student ratio in pre education levels. Since the start of the academic year of 2014/2015, there have been 1.9 teachers for each pre school class. In Chan’s opinion, the ratio is still not as satisfactory as that of primary and secondary education levels, and it seems to be unable to meet the development demand within pre school education. Chan highlighted that the government still needs to boost the attention it dedicates to pre school education.

