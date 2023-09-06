Woman forges documents after losing MOP28m to scammers

A woman has been apprehended for forging remittance documents to scam money from a local medical institution after she was scammed out of MOP28 million. The scam unfolded similarly to many previous cases, in which the woman received calls from people claiming to be police officers from the mainland. The callers claimed she had been involved in crimes on the Chinese mainland and was required to pay money to avoid arrest. After making the payment, she was told to complete a task to secure her release, by forging remittance documents and scamming the medical institution.

