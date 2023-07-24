Woman injured by falling metal bar

At around 11 a.m. yesterday, a Vietnamese woman was injured in the NAPE district when she was struck by a metal bar that had fallen from a height, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) disclosed.

The victim is a migrant worker aged 52 years. She was conscious when taken to the public hospital and was later diagnosed with skull fractures.

The incident involved the Judiciary Police (PJ), the Fire Services Bureau (CB) and the PSP. It happened on Rua de Nagasaki.

Police officers approached a resident in the building where the incident took place. The resident confessed that they were changing their clothes hanger and accidentally dropped the metal bar from the apartment.

The police emphasized that investigations are still on-going.

In Macau, perpetrators who cause objects to fall from a height are subject to a MOP600 fine when they cause no injury or fatality, pursuant to the General Regulations Governing Public Places.

Should injury or fatality occur, police will intervene and commence an investigation. Violators may also be subject to civil or criminal penalties.

Two months ago, a woman was arrested twice on allegations of dropping objects from a height over two days. That incident did not cause any injury. AL