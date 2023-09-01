Yang Wanming no longer deputy director of HK, Macau Affairs Office

Yang Wanming will no longer serve as deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, according to the State Council, China’s cabinet. Yang, 59, is an expert in Latin American affairs and was appointed as deputy director at Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office April 2022. He previously served as the director-general of the Latin American Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of China to Chile, Ambassador of China to Argentina and Ambassador of China to Brazil.

Related