19 acrylics to be shown in latest Franco exhibition

Joaquim Franco is holding a solo exhibition in partnership with Art For All (AFA) Macau at Art Garden, located on Avenida do Doutor Rodrigo Rodrigues.

The exhibition, titled “Colour Shape Love – Works by Joaquim Franco,” will feature a total of 19 acrylic paintings. According to a statement issued by AFA Macau, the artist’s “rich-colored” paintings stem from his “full understanding of the use of colors through a theoretical study of them.”

While some of his abstract works are “simple,” notes AFA, the skill of the artist lies in how he mixes colors in a technical fashion.

The title of the exhibition originates from a belief expressed by Franco that “only love and peace from the inner heart can create art.”

Franco previously worked in theatre as a set designer, but has also been involved in several interior design projects. As a scientific illustrator, a person who visually represents aspects of science, he worked in the fields of archaeology, ethnography and heritage protection.

The exhibition will be inaugurated today at 6:30 p.m. It will remain open to the public daily (except for Mondays and public holidays) on the building’s first floor until July 16.