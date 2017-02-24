Briefs | Economy shrinks by 2.1 percent in 2016

The economy of Macau shrank by 2.1 percent year-on-year in real terms last year, an apparent improvement from the 21.5 percent drop in 2015. In 2016, GDP amounted to MOP358.2 billion and per capita GDP was MOP554,619 (around USD69,372). As announced by the Statistics and Census Service, the economy contracted by 9.7 percent in the first half of the year, followed by a rebound of 5.7 percent in the second half. Regarding the fourth quarter of 2016, the gross domestic product expanded by 7 percent year-on-year in real terms. The GDP growth was higher when compared with the 4.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Tourist spending up last year

Total visitor spending (excluding gaming expenses) amounted to MOP14.79 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up by 13.3 percent year-on-year and 1 percent quarter-to-quarter. The total spending of overnight visitors (MOP12.02 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP2.77 billion) increased by 15.8 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

For the whole of 2016, total visitor spending reached MOP52.66 billion, up by 3 percent from MOP51.13 billion in 2015. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP42.10 billion) increased by 4.8 percent, while that of same-day visitors (MOP10.56 billion) dropped by 3.6 percent. Visitors spent mainly on shopping (44.3 percent), accommodation (26.9 percent) and food and beverages (20.8 percent).

2.8 million tourists in January

Tourist arrivals in January 2017 increased by 17.6 percent year-on-year to 2.8 million as the Lunar New Year, which fell in February last year, occurred partly in January this year. According to data released by the statistics bureau yesterday, visitor arrivals went up by 2.2 percent compared to December 2016. Overnight visitors increased by 18.9 percent year-on-year to 1,363,046 while same-day visitors rose by 16.4 percent to 1.5 million. The number of visitors from mainland China increased by 20.4 percent year-on-year to 1,997,355 in January, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,128,516) surging by 43.8 percent. Mainland visitors came mainly from Guangdong Province (991,220) and Hunan Province (70,718). Visitors from the Republic of Korea (81,448) and Hong Kong (527,218) both increased by 17.6 percent while those from Taiwan (84,263) dropped by 2 percent.

Mainland rules for HKZM bridge

The Transport and Housing Bureau delivered a legal document to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo) proposing that cars drive on the right side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge’s Hong Kong section. According to an earlier report by Apple Daily, the bureau delivered the amended policy to LegCo for approval for road safety reasons. The report claimed that if drivers change lanes from right to left when they enter the Hong Kong section while driving at high speeds, it could lead to accidents.

Gongbei border recorded 137 million crossings in 2016

Gongbei Customs announced that the Gongbei border gate recorded 137 million crossings last year, according to a report by TDM. The department also supervised 138 tonnes of cargo passing through the border, with the inspected products estimated to be worth RMB400 billion. At the same checkpoints, Macau imported products worth more than RMB42.6 million under the Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), representing an 11 percent increase year-on-year. Customs disclosed that the tariff concessions amounted to nearly RMB1.9 million for imports through CEPA.

Primary school student injured by classmate

On Wednesday afternoon, a fifth-grade student inflicted a three-inch-deep cut on a classmate in retaliation for the classmate’s alleged damage to their workbook, according to a report by TDM. The perpetrator was taken to the police station. The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) said that the injured student has since returned home after receiving medical care at the hospital. DSEJ has asked the school to submit reports regarding the attack and to provide help to students who witnessed the incident.