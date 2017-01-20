Briefs | Forum Macau appoints deputy secretary-general

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has appointed Ding Tian as the new deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau). Ding, who previously served in the Department of Foreign Assistance of the Chinese Ministry, was announced as the new DSC in a statement released by Forum Macau. Ding is said to be fluent in Portuguese, has worked in Cape Verde, Brazil and in East Timor, and possesses a deep knowledge of the Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as extensive experience in economic and trade-related matters.

Guangdong records 11 H7N9 carriers

Guangdong Health and Family Planning Commission announced on Wednesday that the province had found 11 carriers of the H7N9 virus. Two have passed away. Three cases were found in Foshan, two in Guangzhou, and one each in Zhongshan, Zhaoqing, Meizhou, Dongguan, Qingyuan and Shunde. On average, the carriers are 52 years old, with the oldest being 84 years old. An expert from the department says that Guangdong has begun the season with the highest rate of occurrence of the H7N9 virus, and predicted that the number of cases this year will be higher than the last. However, the expert said the situation in Guangdong is under control.

Cosmetic industry awaits licensing system

The Macau Beauty Industry Business Association celebrated its inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, according to a report by TDM. The Association says that Macau’s cosmetic industry needs surviving space, and suggests that the government establish a dedicated department to support the industry. The Association president has recommended the implementation of a cosmetic professional examination system that would allow people from outside the medical industry to apply for licenses to operate simple cosmetic equipment. The president hopes that the government can grant the industry more recognition and assistance so that its professionals can improve their skills.

IFT holds Career Day 2017

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) held its Career Day 2017 this week at the Institute’s Taipa campus. The event aims to provide more information on employment trends and graduate prospects in the tourism and hospitality industry. Twenty-two tourism and services organizations, with a combined 600 job vacancies, joined the event. Representatives introduced positions available in their companies and arranged on-site interviews for graduating students, according to a statement from the IFT. The statement referenced a recent graduates’ employment survey of 2015/16 graduates, conducted around six months after their graduation. According to the survey results, slightly over 80 percent of the degree program graduates were employed at that time, with about 78 percent of that group employed in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Three Lamps building dropped from protection list

A three-storey building on Rua da Barca was removed from a list of heritage sites to be protected by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). During a press conference called by the Executive Council, Leong Wai Man, head of the IC’s Cultural Heritage Department said that the decision was taken following several public consultations on the list, which included around 70 buildings. “The opinions we received over this building were so different from the rest of the sites,” Leong cited, explaining that those opinions were “divided” and the owner “expressed strong opposition” to preserving the building. “During our consultation with the Cultural Heritage Committee, the members were unanimously in favour of protecting the other nine sites, but opposed this one 13 to three,” the IC department head said, cited by TDM.

Rui Martins awarded in Tokyo

Rui Martins, vice rector (research) of the University of Macau (UM) and director of the UM State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (AMS-VLSI Lab), received the Outstanding Service Award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Council on Electronic and Design Automation, at the 22nd IEEE/ACM Asia and South Pacific Design Automation Conference (ASP-DAC). Held this week in Tokyo, Japan, the ASP-DAC attracted 233 registered participants from 19 countries and regions, amongst whom 214 were from academia and 19 were from related industries.

ANM calls MP to investigate Sonia Chan

Five members of the New Macau Association (ANM) visited the Public Prosecution Office (MP) to file a report against the current Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, and former Secretary Florinda da Rosa Silva Chan. The group, which included ANM vice president Sou Ka Hou and president Scott Chiang, urged the MP to investigate both Chans, following accusations that they had inappropriately recommended their relatives to work at the MP. Sou believes that inappropriate recommendations to government positions occur across all levels of government, with this situation being particularly egregious. Sonia Chan has already pledged to cooperate with the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) regarding the accusations.