Briefs | Macau’s forex reserves reach MOP152.7b

Foreign exchange reserves reached MOP152.7 billion (USD19.02 billion) at the end of May, the Monetary Authority of Macau said yesterday. The monetary watchdog announced in a press release that the preliminary estimate at the end of May of the MSAR’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by 0.9 percent from the revised value of MOP154.1 billion (USD19.24 billion) at the end of April. The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 0.89 points month-to-month, but rose 2.31 points year-on-year to 107.7 in May 2017; implying that overall, the exchange rate of the pataca declined against the currencies of Macau’s major trading partners on a monthly basis, but increased on an annual basis.

MAM hosts ceramics and seals exhibition

The Macau Museum of Art (MAM) is now holding the exhibition “Ceramic and Seals of 108 Heroes of Shui Hu Legend from the MAM Collection,” which features ceramic figurines and 194 seals. The ceramic works of the exhibition are by Liu Ousheng, a master of ceramic figurines who incorporated the freehand brushwork skills from Chinese painting into the creation of ceramic figurines from the early 1980s. The seal carving artworks are by Lin Jin and his apprentices, Huang Kuanghua, Cho Sai Keung and Ho Pan. The artworks were donated by Lei Loi Tak, chairman of the Soka Gakkai International of Macau in 2000. The exhibition is open until November 19.