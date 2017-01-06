Call on local filmmakers for cinematic proposals

The Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) is calling for local filmmakers to submit new cinematic proposals for the next edition of “Local View Power” (LVP) from now until January 23.

Since its inaugural edition, this yearly film project has been producing and taking to the screen stories about the region.

The LVP will finance individual proposals up to MOP 270,000 from a total budget of more than MOP1,000,000 across all of its categories, as cited in a statement released by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC).

The project’s format welcomes candidates across three experience tiers, from “Advanced” and “Open” levels aimed at directors aged 18 or above, to “Freshmen.”

Participants can enter into “Documentary,” “Short Feature” and “Animation” categories, which will each be assessed by a panel composed of three audio-visual professionals.

This year, the jury is composed of veteran film critic Cheung Wai-Hung, Hong Kong Art Centre’s program director Teresa Kwong, and an as yet-unnamed representative from the CUT Audio-visual Association.

Established in 2007, the previous nine editions had over 450 proposals, resulting in 90 finalized works presented each year, some of which were awarded overseas, IC noted.

Selected teams are given technical and financial support to complete their productions, including a mentorship scheme under which guest professionals provide guidance.

This year the mentoring team is comprised of Clara Choi, a former documentary producer at Radio and Television Hong Kong, Mathew Tang, an experienced film producer of awarding- winning productions, and Puzzle Lai, a local animator and lecturer at several institutes.

Applicants can download application forms for “Local View Power 2016-2017” at CCM’s website until January 23.