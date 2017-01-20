Corporate bits | The 13 hotel commissions two gold-plated Rolls-Royce Phantoms

Two bespoke, gold-plated vehicles will become the flagship cars of the 30 collection of Rolls-Royce Phantoms, commissioned by luxury entrepreneur Stephen Hung, Joint Chairman of The 13 Holdings Limited.

The two cars, identifiable by the 24-carat gold plating on their exterior and interior, will be the centerpieces of the collection and will be reserved for the 13 Hotel’s most important guests.

According to a press release by Edelman Hong Kong, great care and attention has been applied to the creation of the cars’ defining feature – an exterior finish enhanced with 23.75 carat gold particles, a weight specifically chosen for even disbursement.

The finish uses 250 percent more paint than other Phantoms, resulting in 10 layers, one of which consists of a 40-micron deep layer of gold combined with glass and aluminum.

MCE raises rmb 400,000 for guizhou school

Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (MCE) has raised RMB400,000 for the “MCE Charity Bike Ride,” an initiative organized by a group of MCE Volunteers.

The gaming operator said in a statement that the funds were donated to the construction of the “Melco Crown – Macau Red Cross Bo-Ai Primary School” in Shiqian, Guizhou province.

Twenty volunteers distributed stationery and witnessed the completion of the school last week.

The “MCE Charity Bike Ride” Team was formed in 2009 to raise funds for immediate poverty relief and assistance to those in need, including victims of the Sichuan earthquake and poor students in Hainan.

The donation will directly benefit more than 200 students and around 14 teaching staff, MCE said.

Facebook to build data center in Denmark

Facebook will build a 56,500 square-meter data center in central Denmark, its third such center outside the United States.

Facebook executive Niall McEntegart says the facility to be built west of Denmark’s third-largest city, Odense, “will be one of the most advanced, energy-efficient data centers.”

Odense Mayor Peter Rahbaek Juel said yesterday’s announcement deserved “a large Facebook ‘like.’” The city sold the industrial piece of land for 68 million kroner (USD10 million).

No details were immediately available on when construction would begin or when the center will open.