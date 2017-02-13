Corporate bits | Air Macau launches new operations building

Air Macau has announced the official launch of the Air Macau Operation Building located at Avenida do Aeroporto.

An opening ceremony was held yesterday, signifying the commencement of the operations of the Airline Operation Control Center, Engineering and Maintenance Department and Flight Operations Department in the new operations building.

The event, which featured an eye-dotting ceremony, had more than 60 honorable guests present to witness the opening of the new building, according to a statement from the airlines.

With a total surface area of more than 23,200 square feet, the three-story Air Macau Operation Building consists of meeting rooms and multi-purpose rooms to facilitate better operations.

With the aim of enhancing better communication and improving operations by consolidating operational departments and allowing resources to be shared, the airline said it is committed to assuring safety management, effective coordination and passenger protection.

HK band supper moment to perform at the Venetian

Hong Kong band Supper Moment will bring their “Supper Moment 10th Anniversary Concert – Macau” to celebrate with fans at Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao on March 11.

Supper Moment was formed in 2006 and signed to Hong Kong independent record label Redline Music shortly after, said Sands China in a statement.

The band has topped major charts in Hong Kong three times.

Supper Moment also recorded a song for 2016 Hong Kong movie “Weeds on Fire.”

The Hong Kong group has received awards and recognition, including 2015 Jade Solid Gold Best Ten Music with “Best Performance Award – Gold,” and “Best Band – Silver,” and as “Ultimate Group – Gold” and “Ultimate My Favorite Group” by 2015 Ultimate Song Chart Awards.

Following sold-out concerts in Hong Kong, Supper Moment will celebrate 10 years of independent music with local fans at the Cotai Arena.

Tickets go on sale today at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

CTM launches offer for bill payment at 7-eleven

CTM has launched a special offer for customers conducting their bill payments at 7-Eleven stores.

From now till July 31, all service charges will be waived and up to 1,200 bonus points will be awarded to each personal account for customers paying their CTM bills at the chain stores.

A MOP100 cellphone purchasing coupon and 4G+ prepaid card will also be offered for any six months’ consecutive bill payment at 7-Eleven, according to a press release issued by the telecommunications company.

CTM joined convenience store chain 7-Eleven to provide payment services back in 2011; customer could pay by cash, presenting CTM bills with payment bar codes or QR codes in CTM Buddy APP at any 7-Eleven store in Macau.

Furthermore, customers were able to redeem gifts through CTM bonus points system in the CTM Buddy APP, through purchasing the latest 4G+ local data plan, and different kinds of health and living products.

