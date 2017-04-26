Corporate bits | CEM hosts ‘power elites’ second visit

CEM Macau launched the “Power Elites” Training Program last September. The program attracted over 50 Form 1 and Form 2 students from 12 secondary schools to participate.

The one-year Training Program allows students to visit Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China to learn about the power supply environments of different regions and to broaden their horizons in terms of their career considerations.

Students had the opportunity to visit a number of CEM facilities during the first visit of the program, which was held in Macau this January. The second visit of the Program was held on April 23.

Participants visited the “Electric Car Experience Center” and “Nansha Electric Power Vocational Training Center” in Guangzhou city.

Located in Guangzhou, in Zhujiang New Town, the “Electric Car Experience Center” is China Southern Power Grid’s first experience center and is equipped with a fully automated battery changing system.

The other location, “Nansha Electric Power Vocational Training Center” featured a series of experiential learning activities, which allowed students to understand the story behind “the Journey of 1 kWh.”

G-dragon to return at the Venetian

G-Dragon, leader of the Korean band Big Bang, is expected to make a comeback at The Venetian Macao on June 17 at the Cotai Arena with his third solo tour, “G-Dragon 2017 World Tour <ACT III, M.O.T.T.E>”.

After presenting memorable performances to international fans with “G-DRAGON 2013 World Tour [One of a Kind]”, which attracted over 570,000 audience members in 13 cities and 8 countries through 27 shows, G-DRAGON is holding another concert this year and plans to visit more cities than before.

The world tour will kick off in Seoul starting June 2017 and will cover 18 cities in Asia, North America and Oceania. More locations will be revealed at a later date, according to a press release issued by Live Nation.

G-Dragon is recognized as one of the most influential leaders in music and fashion in his country and was named by Forbes Asia the Most Influential Person Under 30 in Eastern Entertainment and Sports.