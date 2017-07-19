Details on International Music Festival revealed

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has released details about the the 31st Macau International Music Festival (MIMF), which will be held this October.

According to a statement issued by the organizers, this year’s edition will feature a collaboration with Italian theatre Teatro Regio Torino, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Italian opera composer, Umberto Giordano. Together, they will perform Giordano’s opera titled “Andrea Chénier” in four-acts, and will be inviting the prestigious Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra to present two concerts featuring the maestro’s works in the classical and romantic period.

The festival will also invite a number of rising stars from the music industry, including the leading chamber ensembles in South Korea, Novus String Quartet, young Russian pianist Lukas Geniušas and American jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn (who is hailed as the future of jazz). All of these artists and musicians are invited to showcase their talents on the Macau stage.

In addition, a choir from South Africa will bring songs brimming with African culture, while the Macau opera, which premiered at the festival last year, will return to the stage with a new version of “A Fragrant Dream.”

The MIMF typically features opera, orchestral and chamber music, Chinese folk music, jazz, Broadway numbers and a dynamic mix of all things musical from every corner of the globe.