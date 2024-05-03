RENOWNED EDUCATOR SAYS MACAU CAN HELP OVERCOME EAST-WEST MISUNDERSTANDINGS

Professor Tang Lixing, the chair professor and doctoral supervisor of the Chinese Teacher Development Center at New York University, who recently visited Macau, strongly advocates for the significance of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, particularly in the field of education.

In an exclusive interview with the Macau Daily Times, Professor Tang highlighted the importance of education in promoting understanding and suggested that schools and educational agencies have a crucial role to play in facilitating international exchanges.

He specifically emphasized the unique position of Macau, with its rich history of cultural exchange spanning almost 500 years between the East and the West. Professor Tang believes that Macau can leverage this history to foster cultural exchanges, enhance mutual understanding among nations and individuals, and utilize education to cultivate intercultural competence.

“I think it has everything to do with the education of the next generation. It’s not just between nations, but it’s between people. Schools, and educational agencies are the best route for international exchanges. Now, take me for example. I’ve been teaching in the United States for over 30-plus years. But my roots are in China. So, I’m more of a bicultural and bilingual person. And I feel there’s such a need for people in both nations and around the world to get to know each other.”

“I have seen too many misunderstandings. I don’t think the Chinese people understand the West the same way the West understands the Chinese.”

He believes that these misunderstandings arise from a lack of knowledge and exposure to each other’s cultures. Through cultural exchanges, he aims to bridge these gaps and foster a deeper understanding between different societies.

The professor shares his involvement in bringing Chinese students to the United States and American students to China, promoting cultural exchange, and addressing misunderstandings. He highlights the need for people from both nations to get to know each other and advocate for dialogue between individuals rather than just governments.

He further elaborates on how Macau can utilize its distinctive global position to facilitate meaningful exchanges between the East and the West. One of his suggestions is for universities in Macau to admit a greater number of international students and promote diversity among faculty members. Although he acknowledges that efforts have been made to internationalize universities and the broader SAR, he believes that there is still room for further progress in this regard.

To facilitate cultural exchanges, Professor Tang advocates for a two-way flow of students and scholars between countries. By immersing themselves in different cultural contexts, students gain a broader perspective and develop a more nuanced understanding of each other’s societies.

“The number one [measure] is to bring international students in. Once you have brought them in, you need to create opportunities to have local students and international students mingle together.” he said, offering ideas such as mixed dormitories, group projects, and studies on the unique differences and commonalities between East and West.”

“Secondly, allow Macau students to go out of Macau. So instead of studying for four years, for example, for an undergraduate locally, consider allowing them to study in, say, Shanghai, Beijing, New York, London, or Paris. In other words, give them opportunities to see the world, enabling them to broaden their perspectives and interact with people from diverse backgrounds.”

With its unique history of cultural exchange, Macau can leverage its position to foster cultural exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, and promote intercultural competence. The professor advocates for dialogue between individuals and suggests these practical measures to promote cross-cultural interactions in Macau’s universities.

Professor Tang was in Macau last week at the invitation of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) as part of its 24th anniversary activities.

In a ceremony held on April 24, Professor Tang Lixing was appointed Distinguished Professor and gave a lecture on “Humanizing teaching: A humanistic approach to teaching languages,” which attracted over a hundred graduate students from MUST School of International Studies.

His views are particularly relevant in the context of the Greater Bay Area’s goals to enhance international connectivity and foster an environment of cultural and educational exchange.

Interview by Howard Tong