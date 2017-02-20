Education | TIS showcase new school wing at Open Day

The International School of Macao (TIS) held an Open Day on Saturday for prospective students and their parents, during which the institution showcased its latest expansion.

The new expansion, named the North Wing, will include large classrooms, along with a library space and a theater. It is expected to accommodate both senior students at the school as well as those at kindergarten level.

According to Head of School Howard Stribbell, the TIS aims to open the North Wing and get most of the operations up and running next month. However, some students will not move in until the summer.

“Our goal is to quickly [finish] over the next few weeks and then we will move [the] high school in [during] March,” he said at the event on Saturday according to public broadcaster TDM.

After the students return from their overseas trips next month, “grades 10, 11 and 12 will move into their new classrooms […] kindergarten is also in that wing but they will move in over the summer.”

Other activities and programs, including a children’s musical rehearsal and a special course on robotics and programming, were showcased during the event.

Stribbell remarked that the event had been very successful for the institution and that organizers had “focused on inviting our existing [students’] families into the school.”

“We’ve been able to invite lots of prospective families to come in and find out about the TIS program and why they may want their child to attend TIS, but we’ve also used the Open Day to invite our existing families to come into the school and to get a glimpse at what’s going on,” he explained.