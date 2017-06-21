Heritage | Historic center photos on display in Guimarães

A photo exhibition depicting the historic center of Macau will be inaugurated on Friday at the Vila Flor Palace in Guimarães, Portugal. The exhibition features more than 90 photographs of world heritage-listed sites taken by Macau photographer Chan Hin Io, revealing nuances in local cultural heritage.

According to a statement by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Chan Hin Io has in recent years been devoted to capturing the city’s landscapes, collecting several photography awards. His published works include “Memories of the Old Crafts and Trades in Macau, and “Where the World Heritage Shines – Photographs of the Historic Centre of Macau and Picturesque Beauty of the Landscape.”

“The photography works in this exhibition offer new perspectives of the city’s World Heritage sites, including photographs taken from high altitude and long distance, through different angles and shooting times,” added the IC’s statement.

The exhibition will be displayed from June 23 to August 12 in Guimarães before traveling to Porto. It is jointly organized by the IC, the Municipality of Guimarães and the Vila Flor Cultural Centre.

Another Macau-themed exhibition is being displayed in the municipality of Guimarães. “Shanghai Portuguese Refugees in Macau (1937-1964),” organized by the Macao Archives, is being shown at the Alfredo Pimenta Municipal Archives of the Municipality of Guimarães until September.