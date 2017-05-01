Joint boundary clearance system by year-end at HKZM bridge

The Government anticipates a joint boundary clearance system – for people travelling between Macau and Zhuhai via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge – will be in place by year- end, coinciding with the expected launch of the facility.

The joint boundary clearance system would be available only for Macau residents registered to use e-Channel services, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, told reporters last week.

Under the proposed system, Macau residents going to Zhuhai – via the HKZM bridge – would need to use only the mainland Entry Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents. For their trip home, Macau residents need to present their Macau identity card to complete boundary clearance.

According to a government statement, more details of the system should be finalized next month, during a visit to Macau of a delegation from the Bureau of Exit and Entry Administration of the Ministry of Public Security, he added.

The proposal was part of the results achieved in discussions between the Macau Government and authorities in Beijing and in Zhuhai, Wong said.