Local firm provides software for world-class show

Macau-based technology company Parafernalia Lda has won a bid to provide the Computerized Maintenance Management System for ‘Imagine,’ a show combining fire, water and light effects, in Dubai Festival City mall.

‘Imagine’ offers a multi-sensory experience by harnessing the power of light, water, and fire, combined with aqua screens, 30 fountains and a surround-sound system. The development itself comprises residences as well as amenities for business and entertainment.

Parafernalia Lda has developed a range of software systems, including comma CMMS (a large-scale, multi-user, cloud-

based maintenance management system), Toolist (a web and android app to manage tools and equipment) and Toodo (a mobile productivity tool for teams).

Rui Alves, co-founder and managing director of Parafernalia Lda, told the Times that its partnership with Laservision Mega-Media, the Australian company that created ‘Imagine,’ has increased their credibility in the region.

Alves said that he is proud to see a local company compete in world-class projects.

“We [the company] fit in. We’re good enough to provide products that can compete with American and European products [and] we’re based in Macau and that’s a very interesting thing,” Alves affirmed.

The company has supplied their products to firms in Australia, the U.S., U.K. and Dubai. Alves said it has been more successful outside of Macau than in the region.

The technology consulting and software development company also plans to enter the mainland market, adding that they have advantages over firms abroad.

“There are a lot of companies that do similar work to what we do but it’s an incredibly difficult market for them in a way because geographically, we are in the best place compared to these companies,” said Alves.

Alves believes there is potential to supply products to the neighboring region.

“We’ve managed to put in the seeds for other partnerships that will develop our products further,” he said, hinting that there are already possible partnerships underway.

The co-founder also remarked that technology companies have a significant market in Macau, particularly in software development.

The firm is seeking more potential clients in Macau. LV