Local helpers might eye new opportunity in Japan

Japan’s new proposal to allow a limited number of foreign domestic helpers to work in specified locations across the country could attract those currently working in less favorable conditions in Macau and Hong Kong, representatives from local domestic workers’ associations told the Times.

Under the new regulations, about 50 Filipino workers who are scheduled to arrive in Japan this month would be paid as much as their Japanese colleagues and must, by law, be provided with their own accommodation.

Yosa Waranti of the Indonesian Migrant Workers’ Union told the Times that there is a possibility that some local domestic workers might consider the opportunity to relocate to Japan if working conditions are more favorable.

“It’s a definite possibility that many who have moved [to Macau], especially the young, might [consider moving to Japan …] in pursuit of bigger salaries,” she said.

Chairperson Emerlina de Lina of local domestic worker association, Migrante Macau, said that there might be scope for workers in Macau to look at opportunities in Japan in the future, particularly when their current contracts terminate.

“The current eight-day rule creates problems for workers,” said de Lina, referring to the maximum period in which a blue-card worker can remain in the territory without being employed, “as that is not enough time to find a new employer.”

“When they finish their [current] contracts, they might look at Japan as a good opportunity,” she added. “Some have gone to China before, once they lost their job and couldn’t find a replacement in Macau.”

Under the new regulations in Japan, domestic workers must be employed full-time by agencies, rather than individuals, and will be paid as much as their Japanese-born co-workers. Moreover, rather than living in with a family as in Hong Kong, Japanese regulations will require foreign domestic workers to be provided with their own accommodation.

However, there are also restrictions. These workers will be required to speak basic Japanese, must have at least one year of experience in housekeeping services and must undergo training for a minimum of 200 hours. They will also be permitted to only stay in Japan for a maximum of three years.

“The three-year limit could lead to many desperate workers overstaying,” warned Waranti, adding that there may also be concerns over working conditions and the potential for abuse of domestic helpers.

Currently, the only areas permitted to accept foreign-born domestic workers are Kanagawa prefecture and Japan’s second-largest city by population, Osaka. There are also plans to roll out the program soon in the Japanese capital, Tokyo. DB