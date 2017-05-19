MSAR ranks 72nd in congress and convention ranking

Macau moved up 21 places in the 2016 Annual Statistics and Rankings issued by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). Regarding the worldwide city ranking, the MSAR now ranks in the 72nd position. As for ranking in the Asia-Pacific, the region ranked 17th in 2016, up four places compared to 2015.

According to a statement issued by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the 2016 ICCA report indicates that Macau has improved in several areas, such as the number of international meetings held in Macau (37), which shows an increase of nine events off of to the total of 28 in 2015. The figure was considered by ICCA as the highest number of international meetings in the last decade.

Founded in 1963, ICCA has a membership of more than 1,000 governmental organizations, exhibition related companies, and convention centers in more than 100 countries. Each year, ICCA prepares a report ranking the number of ICCA meetings held in each country and region.

According to IPIM, the report “demonstrates that Macau is a rising star in the conferences and events world and is moving further towards the development of the MICE industry.”

Data from the Statistics and Census Service indicates there were a total of 1,276 conferences held in Macau in 2016. Of the total, 693 (54.4 percent) were corporate meetings, 336 (26.3 percent) were organization/association meetings, 43 (3.4 percent) were major conferences, and 55 (4.3 percent) were exhibitions.