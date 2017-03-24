One woman in serious condition Number of injured in bus collision rises to 33

A triple collision involving two buses and a taxi on Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge left 33 injured, leaving one person in a serious condition, according to the latest update from the Health Bureau (SSM).

The accident, the cause of which has yet to be ascertained, occurred when one of the buses crossed the mid-line and collided head-to-head with the other. Concurrently, a taxi driving behind one of the buses did not stop in time and also crashed into the back of the bus.

According to a statement from SSM, the accident has left 15 males and 18 females injured, with ages ranging between 24 and 67 years old.

For now, six of the victims are hospitalized for their injuries, the most serious being a woman (aged 52) with several head injuries accompanied by hemorrhagic shock. Three of the injured parties, said to be suffering from head injuries and limb fractures, are being treated at the Public Hospital (CHCSJ) and are now in a stable condition.

Five other people with multiple rib fractures, thoracic and back injuries, are being treated at the Kiang Wu Hospital. One of them was also diagnosed with an upper limb fracture, and another with a nose fracture. These people required hospitalization for treatment.

The accident triggered level 1 of the contingency measures for disasters by the Emergency Department of the CHCSJ, which prompts immediate deployment of dozens of doctors and nurses to conduct emergency work.

It took approximately two hours to successfully complete triage and the start of treatment. RM