Scholars praise execution of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy

The Macau University of Science and Technology held a seminar on China’s “One Country, Two Systems” policy yesterday. University professors, as well as lawmaker Si Ka Lon, praised Macau’s efforts to implement the policy and pointed out that Hong Kong had, in comparison, done less meaningful work in realizing the policy.

Yang Yunzhong who is currently a researcher at the Macau Polytechnic Institute who specializes in the study of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy, said Macau – as one of China’s two special administrative regions – has been consistently praised by mainland authorities and residents for its peaceful and loyal implementation of the policy.

During the seminar, Yang reiterated that Macau “should not be pleased only by the ostentatious complements from the state leaders” and said the “One Country Two Systems and mainland China’s special socialism build-up consists

of one single thing, not two.”

Lawmaker Si Ka Lon also commented on Hong Kong’s political situation, saying that Hong Kong has encountered issues with its economy, society and livelihood since its handover. The lawmaker claimed that there has been obvious interference from external forces in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

“The most serious aspect is that Hong Kong is facing a great challenge from the returning of its people’s hearts,” said Si.

Si suggested that Macau, likely because of geographical reasons, “has a sense of identity.”

Nevertheless, Si expressed his belief that Macau’s government still needs extra cooperation from the public, adding that when it comes to Macau’s political body, “the administration and the legislation have been cooperating more and restricting each other less.”

“It’s necessary for us to set up a statue of Deng Xiaoping [the late Chinese leader who formulated the One Country two systems],” he said.

Si also told the media that “the negative energy is [greater] than the positive energy among public opinions on said policy.”

He suggested that educating school-aged students can help to achieve the policy’s vision, “because nowadays students and younger generations have difficulties accepting or listening to it.”