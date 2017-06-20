Tourism | Macau Int’l Travel Expo to kick off in July

The 5th Macau International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will be held from July 7 to 9 at The Venetian Macao, featuring six exhibition zones about tourism resources in the mainland, Macau and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

MITE is an annual event for the Macau tourism community dedicated to forging a platform that brings together delegates from the tourism and relevant industries to exchange ideas, build partnerships and enjoy a common share in visitor markets. The event covers different elements of the tourism industry, including dining, lodging and entertainment.

During a joint press conference by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Macau Travel Agency Association, MGTO director Helena de Senna Fernandes said she expects the event “will make an increasingly stronger impact to bring together tourism and other related industries from the mainland and worldwide.”

She added that the expo will continue to “enhance Macau’s role and function in the development of the national economy and its opening-up to the world.”

This year’s six featured exhibition zones include China’s Maritime Silk Road, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and China – Portugal Tourism Seminar and Networking. A creative zone will also be set up to introduce Macau’s renowned local stores and cultural products.

Around 180 enterprises and entities from a total of 40 countries have confirmed their participation in the expo, including travel agencies, hotels, tourist attractions and transportation operators.