Tourism | MGTO prepares Labor Day holiday expecting crowds

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) released a statement informing the public about their preparations for the upcoming Labor Day holidays, which will take place from April 29 to May 1. The Labor Day holidays are expected to bring many visitors from mainland China to Macau.

Preparations include more scrupulous inspections, reminders posted to local businesses, publication of a food guide, training staff to attend to enquiries at different stationed locations and paying support to entities involved in organizing festive and holiday activities.

MGTO explained that such measures aim to “cater to local residents and visitors with regard to their needs, and keep optimizing the tourism environment and safeguarding service quality in the local industry.”

As such, the bureau will carry out detailed inspections at several tourist spots as well as border cross points during the three-day period.

The bureau will also partner with the police authorities to combat illegal accommodation, keeping inspectors on standby round-the-clock, which will provide additional security at the tourist information counters as needed.

In order to safeguard visitor rights and ensure tourism quality, MGTO has sent letters to local businesses to raise awareness about issues that may arise during the holiday. Among these are matters of hygiene, fire safety, guest capacity, opening hours, occupational guidelines on tour group operations, assistance in diverting visitors, itinerary arrangement, requirements for hotels and catering establishments to declare price lists and for hotels to keep records of hotel guest information upon check-in, as well as hotel swimming-pool management guidelines.

In addition, the Office has also advised visitors via text message to visit popular attractions during off-peak hours in order to divert them from overcrowded tourist areas and minimize their impact on traffic, so as to maintain a positive image of the destination.

In anticipation of longer visitor stays during this period, the MGTO will be sending staff to ten different tourist spots to offer information and guidance for visitors and assist in crowd management throughout the holiday period.