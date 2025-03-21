100% success rate at cat adoption, but vets warn of risks

In a successful turnout for animal welfare, all 22 cats available for adoption were placed in new homes during an event organized by the Macau Jockey Club and Anima Macau on March 16. The event, which drew around 500 attendees, aimed to address concerns over the club’s initial plan to relocate nearly 100 stray cats to Zhuhai, sparking a broader conversation about Macau’s stray animal policies.

The adoption event, held at the former racecourse from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., saw a strong public response, with the last cat adopted by 5:45 p.m., nearly an hour before the scheduled end. Zoe Tang, President of Anima Macau, confirmed that all 22 cats selected for the event were adopted, though time constraints prevented more cats from being included. “We couldn’t put out more cats for adoption because some are sick or not yet socialized,” Tang explained. “We hope to give them time to adapt and build trust with people before they are ready for adoption.”

The adoption event not only succeeded in finding homes for the cats but also fostered community engagement and awareness about responsible pet ownership. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) set up a service counter at the event to facilitate ownership registration for the newly adopted pets.

Anima continues to work with local animal protection groups to socialize and prepare the remaining cats for adoption. Tang emphasized the importance of public awareness and responsible pet ownership, urging potential adopters to follow Anima’s adoption procedures, which include multiple visits to the shelter, a detailed application process, and a commitment to never abandon the adopted animal.

Adopting cats: balancing compassion with caution

Adopting stray cats can be a compassionate act, but it also comes with potential risks, particularly for families with children. According to the Forever Vets website, health risks, behavioral challenges, and safety concerns are among the factors that need careful consideration.

Health risks are a primary concern when adopting stray cats. Stray cats may carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans and other pets, such as rabies, toxoplasmosis, and gastrointestinal infections according to the Environmental Literacy Council website. To mitigate these risks, it is crucial to have the cat examined by a veterinarian before bringing it home. This includes testing for diseases, administering vaccinations, and treating for parasites.

Behavioral and integration challenges are also common. Stray cats may be fearful or aggressive due to past experiences. It is important to provide a quiet, secure space for the cat to acclimate to its new environment. Gradual introduction to family members and other pets, along with patience and understanding, can help the cat adjust.

For families with children, supervision is key. Always supervise interactions between children and the new cat to ensure both the child and the cat are safe and comfortable. The Vets Explain Pets website advises to teach children how to handle the cat gently and respect its space.

Forever Vets reminds that regular veterinary care is essential for a cat’s long-term well-being. Schedule routine vet visits for check-ups and vaccinations to ensure the cat remains healthy. Preventive care is crucial for a cat’s long-term well-being.

By taking these precautions, you can provide a safe and loving home for the cat while ensuring the well-being of your family. Victoria Chan