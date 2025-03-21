Advocates for change in parking are pleased with the conversion of motorcycle parks

Considering DSAT’s recent decision to proceed with the parking conversions after a discussion and calls from several sectors of society for almost a decade, the Times interviewed some of those to whom the improvement of the parking facilities has been an ambition for a long time.

To the Times, former lawmaker Sulu Sou, who brought the topic to the discussion at the Legislative Assembly back in May 2019.

“I think this is an overdue improvement. Many drivers have suffered from this faulty design for years and have been asking for this reasonable improvement. Still, the government justified [not to do] it with a weak argument [stating that] changing the design would reduce parking spaces,” he said, adding, “Of course, I am happy to see the government put aside its bureaucratic stubbornness and is doing the right thing for the citizens [now].”

A similar opinion was expressed in a different interview with the Times by the former Central District Community Advisory Board member, António Monteiro.

Monteiro found the new government’s attitude to solving problems raised by the citizens for a long time favorable, noting that it also shows that they have been hearing these calls in the past.

He noted that diagonal parking is also a positive change since the system has proven more convenient. He expects authorities to consider the different areas and proceed with the conversion gradually and quickly to avoid major problems.

Still, he believes the parking meters are the main issue that needs to be addressed.

“We have to take into account the issue of the time limit in certain areas, and with electronic payment [now announced to be introduced], we also have to consider payments to be made non-presidentially [remotely] to facilitate the process.”

He further explained that there should be differences between weekdays and weekends, for instance, “noting that to keep the two-hour limit in most of the parking meters every day of the week is neither sustainable nor normal.”

For Monteiro, the issue of the available parking spaces throughout Macau must be studied, and measures must be produced to address the different situations adequately.

He also notes that since parking meters do not accept cash payments, there should be a way to warn and advise in advance those non-residents driving to or in Macau for the need to prepare a different payment method, alerting them for the methods available.

DSAT to convert more street parking for motorcycles to diagonal parking

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced that it will continue to review the situation of motorcycle parking spaces in several areas of Macau to convert the current spaces into diagonal parking.

In a statement, the DSAT noted that it is gradually proceeding with the conversion works to avoid significant hassles for the users.

The change has been said to aim to rationalize the parking order and facilitate vehicle traffic.

After the work at the parking spaces on Rua de Santa Clara is completed and put into operation, DSAT plans to renovate some parking spaces on Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, Rua de Pedro Coutinho, Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, and Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto.

DSAT noted that such work would occur between the second half of March and the second half of April, resulting in a temporary parking suspension at the locations.

According to preliminary estimates, approximately 170 motorcycle parking spaces will be available once the changes are completed at the mentioned locations.

DSAT was added to continue monitoring the implementation and use of these spaces closely and making any necessary adjustments to the respective plans as the situation evolves.

Locations to suffer adjustments until mid-April

Rua Almirante Costa Cabral (section between Av. Coronel Mesquita and Av. Ouvidor Arriaga)

Rua de Pedro Coutinho (section between Av. Horta e Costa and Av. Ouvidor Arriaga, and between Av. Horta e Costa and Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto)

Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira (section between Av. Horta and Costa and Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto, and section between Estrada de Adolfo Loureiro and Rua do Bispo Medeiros)

Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto (section between Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Rua de Pedro Coutinho)