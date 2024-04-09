12th MITE event aims to establish itself as tourism powerhouse

The 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will feature seven major highlights, aiming to establish a powerhouse of tourism, focusing on the theme “Meet at MITE: Discovery, Networking, Interaction!”

From April 26 to 28 at the Cotai Expo, the event will feature a Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar under one roof, among other highlights.

Continuing from last year, the “1+4 Pavilion” will return, promoting the development of four key industries, including big health, modern finance , innovative technology, and MICE.

For the first time, MITE will also feature a “Belt and Road Product Pavilion,” where enterprises from Belt and Road countries and regions will be invited to showcase their products.

The Gastronomy Pavilion, The Cellar and Macao Pavilion will launch a “25 patacas” campaign, offering special offers on different products such as mainland day tours, beverages, and culinary delights.

Business networking for partnership opportunities will be fostered by MITE. LV