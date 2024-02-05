134 flights approved for Lunar New Year so far

At time of reporting, a total of 134 additional flights have been approved for the Lunar New Year period, the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao (AMCM) has announced.

As the first Lunar New Year after Covid-19 restrictions eased between mainland and Macau, the local government expects many tourists to visit Macau during the upcoming holiday period.

Over the past several weekends, supported by several concerts by domestic and foreign artistes, the city has been packed with tourists from several localities, although most of them from mainland China.

The approved additional flights – both extra and charter – will mostly serve routes between Macau and a number of destinations, including the mainland, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Last week, the marketing director of the airport’s management company also announced additional flights. He said that the airport company will also create incentive measures to support and attract airline companies to operate longer haul flights to a wider options of destinations.

These flights will operate from Feb. 3 to 24, by Air Macau, Air China, Juneyao Air, Shenzhen Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Cambodia Airways and Sky Angkor Airlines. The cities served are Shanghai, Chengdu, Wuhan and Wuxi, mainland China; Taipei, Taiwan; Bangkok, Thailand; Hanoi, Vietnam; Palau; Phnom Penh, Cambodia.