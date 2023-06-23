15 CE Electors express support at public consultation session

At Wednesday’s public consultation session for the review of the Legislative Assembly Electoral and Chief Executive Electoral Laws, 15 of 160 chief Executive Electoral College electors spoke. All speakers expressed support for the review of the two laws. The session was opened exclusively for the CE electors. Among the speakers was Pansy Ho, top executive of a gambling concessionaire, who expressed support for standardizing patriotism, “so that people will love the country without ambiguity.” She also underlined that she could not tolerate those who claim to be patriotic but could not uphold the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law.

