Job vacancies in gaming sector drop

The gaming sector saw a positive shift in its workforce by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The number of full-time employees in the sector increased by 2.3% year-on-year, totaling 52,971. Among them, dealers numbered 23,618, reflecting a 1.1% rise.

Average earnings in the sector also saw a significant uptick, with the average salary for full-time employees reaching MOP26,890 in December, a 6.3% increase from the previous year.

Dealers’ average earnings grew by 2.9%, reaching MOP21,470.

Job vacancies in the sector dropped by 147 year-on-year, with 253 openings at the end of the quarter. Most vacancies were for clerks (90), followed by directors and managers (54).

The majority of vacancies (64.8%) required prior work experience, and 62.5% sought candidates with at least a secondary education.

Employee turnover showed moderate changes, with 1,148 new recruits and 812 departures in the quarter.

Recruitment increased slightly, while turnover and vacancy rates decreased, indicating improvement in workforce stability.