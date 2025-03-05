Continuing Education scheme reaches only 21.6% of targeted population

Data supplied by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and analyzed by the Times revealed that the Continuing Education and Development Scheme (Continuing Education) has benefited less than one-quarter of its targeted population.

According to official statistics from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) from the 2021 Census, the population of Macau aged 15 and older (~85%) has remained around 580,000 people over the past few years.

In response to the Times, the DSEDJ noted that more than 125,000 residents participated in the previous triennial Continuing Education program (2020-2023). This figure accounts for just 21.6% of the targeted population of about 580,000 people.

“The 2020-2023 Continuing Education and Development Scheme saw the participation of more than 125,000 residents, with a total of about 258,000 enrollments,” the DSEDJ stated in response to the Times’ inquiry.

In the same response, the DSEDJ also noted that “the Continuing Education and Development Scheme aims to create favorable conditions for lifelong learning, encouraging Macau residents aged 15 and older as of January 1 of the relevant scheme commencement year to enhance their personal qualities, capabilities, and skills by pursuing continuing education or obtaining certification. This, in turn, contributes to Macau’s economic and industrial diversification and the development of a learning society.”

The education authorities also highlighted that among those who enrolled in programs between 2020 and 2023, “residents aged between 15 and 39 accounted for a larger proportion, with most opting for vocational skills development courses.”

The scheme has been criticized several times for its inefficiency and high incidence of fraud. Following several cases of wrongdoing by institutions and applicants, the DSEDJ enforced various changes to verify program attendance records.

Many residents also criticized the scheme’s limited options for those who do not read and write Chinese, as almost all courses offered require such language skills.

There has also been public criticism that the scheme is not focused on providing residents with practical skills that could enhance their employability.

Comments on social media also suggested that some residents have misused this government subsidy by falsely claiming eligibility to attend yoga classes, the gym, and other leisure and recreational activities for which the program was not intended.

The DSEDJ also noted that in the current triennial scheme (2023-2026), which started on July 1, 2023, “some 64,000 residents have taken part in relevant activities, involving about 116,000 enrollments.”

This data covers enrollments until January 2025, 19 months into the plan’s 36-month duration. Projections indicate that the current plan is expected to yield similar participation rates as the 2020-2023 cycle.

Many residents cite ‘lack of time’ as a barrier

When questioned by the Times, several Macau residents revealed that they had never used the scheme since its inception, while others stated that they had only used it to obtain a driving license.

Most residents aged 25 and older said they were unable to attend any of the courses due to work duties and irregular work shifts.

Most of those who had recently enrolled in a course under the Continuing Education Scheme were students and young graduates, who reported doing so while unemployed and searching for a job. Among the most frequently mentioned courses were baking and barista/latte art.

Lawmaker proposes

major revamp

Recently, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho announced plans to submit a suggestion to the Chief Executive (CE) before the 2025 Policy Address.

His proposal includes several benefits for the population, one of which is the MOP 6,000 subsidy for Continuing Education programs.

Pereira Coutinho argued that the scheme has not reached a significant portion of the population and that much of the allocated funding ultimately remains unused and returns to government accounts.

He suggested that a more effective and practical approach would be to distribute this sum directly as part of the government’s cash handouts. This would allow each eligible recipient to use the funds based on their individual needs.

The lawmaker emphasized that people face different financial situations and, while some might use the money to finance their studies, others might need it for more urgent expenses, such as food or rent.

He also pointed out that elderly residents require different types of support than younger people, a factor the current benefit structure fails to consider.

To address these concerns, he proposed that the government redistribute its financial resources more effectively by either increasing the amount of cash handouts or introducing a new round of consumption cards, ensuring that public funds benefit both residents and local businesses.