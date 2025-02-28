15th National and Paralympic Games to take place in integrated resorts

The National Games will take place from November 9 to November 21 at the city’s integrated resorts. The Macau competition zone will be hosting five events: table tennis (all categories), three-on-three basketball, under-18 men’s five-on-five basketball, women’s adult volleyball, and karate (all categories).

The table tennis competitions are scheduled at the Galaxy Arena from November 7 to November 20. Meanwhile, the three-on-three basketball tournament will be held on the outdoor lawn at the south gate of Wynn Palace from November 12 to 15.

The under-18 men’s five-on-five basketball competition will take place at the Studio City Arena and Hall A of the Tap Seac Sports Centre from November 10 to 18. Additionally, the women’s adult volleyball competition will occur at the Venetian Arena and Hall A of the Macau East Asian Games Dome from November 7 to 19, while the karate events will be hosted at the Macau Forum from November 6 to 8.

O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, emphasized the event’s importance for the region’s social and economic development, noting that the Special Administrative Region (SAR) government is committed to ensuring its success.

“This is the first time that Macau has participated in and hosted the National Games. It is a sign of the country’s confidence and support for Macau,” said O Lam in a press conference yesterday.

To ensure smooth operations, Macau will conduct hybrid tests for each event from April to June, covering areas such as personnel flow, competition systems, volunteer services, and award ceremonies.

Volunteer registration will also reopen from March 6 to March 10, inviting the public to contribute to the historic games.

“The SAR government will make every effort to ensure the complete success of the National Games,” she said, pledging to leverage the event’s ‘radiation effect’ to aid Macau’s economic diversification and national integration.

Pun Weng Kun, coordinator of the Preparatory Office for Organizing the Macau Competition Zone, reiterated the commitment to safety and efficiency, stating they are “preparing to conduct tests for various events, including personnel flow and volunteer services.”

Macau will co-host the 15th National Games and Paralympic Games this November, marking the first time the territory has taken on this significant role. Victoria Chan

Testing and mascots deployed to prep for National Games

As the 15th National Games approach, Macau is conducting extensive operational tests and deploying mascots across the city to ensure a seamless event and engage the public. Pun Weng Kun, coordinator of the Preparatory Office for Organizing the Macau Competition Zone, detailed the rigorous preparations underway.

A series of test matches will run from April to June, simulating actual competition conditions to evaluate venue logistics, network systems, timing, scoring, and volunteer coordination. “We will conduct the tests in accordance with the network system, timing and scoring, competition needs, flow of people, etc., including the cooperation of volunteers,” Pun said.

Table tennis, basketball, volleyball, and karate events will be tested, with some using alternative venues due to scheduling conflicts.

However, Pun expressed confidence in the readiness of all facilities, noting that government and corporate venues have been inspected and approved by authorities.

In addition to testing, Macau is leveraging its National Games mascots to generate excitement. The mascots will appear in flash mob-style events across the city, engaging residents and tourists. “We hope to make it possible for all people, including our mascots, to go deeper into every street district in Macau,” Pun explained.

Ticketing details are still being finalized, but Pun emphasized that local residents will have opportunities to attend the Games, which aim to attract international sports fans and tourists.

A dedicated website has been launched, with plans to expand online channels for updates and allow residents to experience the event’s atmosphere through public test matches. VC