Casual French 

Not long ago, MGM Macau appointed Michelin-starred Chef Olivier Elzer as Consultant Chef and Chef Basil Yu as Chef de Cuisine at Aux Beaux Arts. Together, they bring their classic French dishes to both food enthusiasts from near and far. At a dinner, MDT discovered their masterfully crafted new menu at the heart of Grande Praça, where new French classics were presented.

The culinary principle of Aux Beaux Arts brings together two distinguished French culinary talents. Chef Olivier Elzer’s illustrious 30-year career spans multiple Michelin-starred establishments, accumulating experience from 27 Michelin stars across renowned venues including L’Envol and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. His expertise seamlessly blends traditional French techniques with modern innovations. Chef Basil Yu complements the same vision, shaped by his multicultural upbringing and extensive industry experience in both East and West. Together, they present the authentic French dining experience with modern touches, either in the sophisticated 1930s brasserie-style interior or atthe terrace overlooking the European-inspired architecture at the Grande Praça.

The new menu showcases their masterful interpretation of the French classic dishes, including the Lobster Salad with the creamy avocado, burrata and fresh butter lettuce. One of the highlighted main courses is a coastal French classic,Skate Wing, which delicately served with chefs’ signature spiced butter sauce with Southeast Asian touch. The Yellow Chicken with Piperade Basquaise presents a celebration of French pastoral cuisine, featuring a perfectly roasted free-range chicken with traditional seasonal vegetable garnish. The dessert selection includes Paris Brest with toasted hazelnuts and mascarpone ice-cream, and a distinctive Clafoutis served with cherries and refreshing calamansi sorbet to create an elegant balance.

For guests who would like to have an exclusive dining experience, the only two-story walk-in wine cellar in Macau at Aux Beaux Arts provides an intimate setting for private gatherings, with customised menus and expert wine pairing services. The dining experience extends beyond the main restaurant, with the sophisticated ABA Bar offering artisanal cocktails and weekend live music performances. What’s more, the weekend brunches present an opportunity to enjoy the warm ambiance under the natural light of the atrium.