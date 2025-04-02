Residents concerned over security as authorities crack down on illegal lodgings

Amid recently uncovered illegal lodging operations in NAPE and Taipa, residents are raising concerns about potential security risks in their neighborhoods.

Some residents have urged the government to strengthen enforcement, while members of the tourism industry believe the situation has improved compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Recently, police reports indicate that several properties in NAPE and Taipa were recently found to be offering illegal accommodations.

Listings resembling short-term rental units were discovered on mainland Chinese booking platforms.

Near Jardim Triangular in Areia Preta, tenants carrying large suitcases were observed entering and exiting older residential buildings, prompting concerns from local residents.

As cited in a TDM report, one resident expressed worries about security risks, especially in neighborhoods with families and children: “With so many strangers coming and going, it’s inconvenient. We have young children at home, so we hope the government takes stricter action against illegal lodgings.”

Another resident highlighted safety concerns, saying, “You don’t know who’s staying there, and that’s worrisome.” Others fear an increase in crimes such as theft and robbery.

Industry representatives note that illegal lodgings have historically been concentrated in NAPE and Cotai. They maintain close communication with the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and report any issues related to illegal guesthouses or unlicensed tour guides.

President of the Travel Industry Council, Andy Wu, stated: “The situation has significantly improved compared to pre-pandemic times. While there may have been a slight increase post-pandemic due to rising tourist numbers, I believe authorities will continue to crack down on illegal lodgings with public support.”

According to MGTO data, as of March 16 this year, authorities had conducted 46 joint operations, inspecting 124 units and sealing 35 suspected illegal lodging establishments.

The bureau stated that it will continue to collaborate with the Public Security Police Force to enforce regular crackdowns while enhancing public awareness efforts.

Authorities also urge property owners to prevent their units from being used for illegal lodging and encourage residents to report suspicious activities.

According to the law, all non-residents entering Macau, except for workers and those holding special authorization to stay for over 90 days, are only allowed to stay in legally operated hotel establishments, including hotels, apartment hotels, and economical accommodation establishments. Staff Reporter