ExCo welcomes six new members

The new Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, has appointed the members for the upcoming Executive Council (ExCo), according to the Government Information Bureau.

The new Exco will feature 11 members, including six newcomers, while the remaining five members have been retained from the previous composition.

Among the new members is Ip Sio Kai, lawmaker and deputy General Manager of the Macau branch of the Bank of China, who served as Sam’s campaign office head during his CE bid.

Another key addition is Lao Ngai Leong, a well-known businessman in the construction sector who is also the Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and a Macau Delegate to the National People’s Congress.

Other new additions to the ExCo panel include: Leong Wai Fong, Executive Director of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; Song Pek Kei, lawmaker and representative of the Fujian community in Macau; Samuel Tong, President of the Macau Institute of Managemen; and Ben U, Professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Macau and Deputy Director of the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI.

Among those who continue to serve on the CE’s advisory council is lawyer and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Leonel Alves, who has been part of the ExCo since 2004, being the council’s longest-standing member.

The ExCo will also retain member and spokesperson, André Cheong, who has been reappointed as Secretary for Administration and Justice.

Other returning members include: Chan Chak Mo, lawmaker and businessman; Chan Ka Leong, Chairman of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (Kai Fong); and Frederico Ma, chairman of the Science and Technology Development Fund.

The six new ExCo members will replace former members Peter Lam, Lee Chong Cheng, Iau Teng Pio, Ieong Tou Hong, Zhang Zong Zhen and Chao Weng Hou.

The 11 members will have their official appointment gazetted Dec. 20, when they will also be sworn into office.

The primary role of the ExCo is to assist the CE in policymaking and review bills and proposals for administrative regulations before they are published or sent to the Legislative Assembly for debate and voting.