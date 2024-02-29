2023 retail sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

Thursday, February 29, 2024

The total value of retail sales in Macau experienced significant growth in 2023, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Sales increased 49.5% year-on-year, reaching MOP86.25 billion, representing a 11.7% growth compared to 2019. The rise in visitor arrivals contributed to the sales growth, particularly in Chinese Food Products, which saw a year-on-year increase of 337.7%.

As for retailers’ expectations, 45.5% anticipated stable sales volumes year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, while 44.3% expected a decrease and 10.2% predicted an increase. Regarding retail prices, 76.7% of retailers forecasted steady prices year-on-year, while 14.2% expected an increase and 9.1% expected a decrease.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, about 60.4% of retailers anticipated a slowdown in business in the first quarter of 2024, 28.8% expected stable performance, and 10.8% had a favorable outlook. Staff Reporter

