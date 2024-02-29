2023 retail sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

The total value of retail sales in Macau experienced significant growth in 2023, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Sales increased 49.5% year-on-year, reaching MOP86.25 billion, representing a 11.7% growth compared to 2019. The rise in visitor arrivals contributed to the sales growth, particularly in Chinese Food Products, which saw a year-on-year increase of 337.7%.

As for retailers’ expectations, 45.5% anticipated stable sales volumes year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, while 44.3% expected a decrease and 10.2% predicted an increase. Regarding retail prices, 76.7% of retailers forecasted steady prices year-on-year, while 14.2% expected an increase and 9.1% expected a decrease.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, about 60.4% of retailers anticipated a slowdown in business in the first quarter of 2024, 28.8% expected stable performance, and 10.8% had a favorable outlook. Staff Reporter