2023 shows positive results for sci and tech, FCDT claims

2023 was a year of very positive results for science and technology projects funded by the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), the president of the Administrative Committee, Che Weng Keong, said yesterday in a press conference. According to Che, from a total of 700 project proposals, 256 were selected and supported by the FDCT, which provided some MOP450 million in funding.

The same official noted that over 90% of all projects funded in 2023 were geared towards applied research, with the primary focus on Big Health, digital technology, and engineering and materials. These efforts align closely with the guidelines and new direction for Macau’s development based on the “1+4” strategy.

Although the projects submitted by companies comprised just 8.4% of the total, Che noted that some of these projects proved highly successful, generating profits and enhanced credibility for the companies involved.

Among the successful projects were financed by the FDCT, the president of the fund highlighted the launch of the “Macau Science Satelite-1.” In addition to receiving praise from the People’s Republic of China President, Xi Jinping, this project was also a prominent topic in multiple conferences and talks.

Many articles and papers were also published by local researchers based on projects supported by FCDT, he said, with publications in prestigious scientific journals such as Nature, Science, and Cell.

Other successes were also achieved in the Traditional Chinese Medicine sector, with the development of several new medicines including Leonurine pills and a product named Ginsengcare, among others.

According to the figures presented at the same press conference, the number of research and development (R&D) activities developed over 2023 surpassed 6,000 maintaining a constant upward trajectory since 2013.

Che noted that year-on-year, the number of R&D activities increased some 16% when compared with 2022 and experienced nearly five-fold growth over the past decade.

From the 256 projects approved by the FDCT in 2023, the majority (31.6%) were projects related to information technology, followed by Big Health and Engineering and Materials (both at 23%) and Nature Sciences with 20.7%. Other projects totaled 1.6%.