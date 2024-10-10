2024 ‘ ’ to highlight culture of Goa, Daman, and Diu

Macau is set to host the 6th edition of the “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries,” a dynamic celebration of the city’s unique Sino-Portuguese heritage and its role as a cultural exchange center.

The festival will feature nearly 70 events across seven series, including the “Lusofonia Festival” held concurrently. Highlights include a Sino-Portuguese arts exhibition, a picture book fair, traditional music and dance performances, a film festival, a concert, and a wine-tasting workshop.

“The long-standing friendship between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries remains strong as always,” the organizers said. “The ‘Encounter in Macao’ festival will allow participants to experience the cultural integration between these countries and jointly facilitate exchange and mutual learning among these civilizations.”

Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group, with the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Municipal Affairs Bureau as co-organizers, the festival will leverage Macau’s bridging role as a hub for China-Portuguese-speaking country cooperation.

This year’s Lusofonia Festival, held in parallel, will place greater emphasis on the cultures of Goa, Damão, and Diu, with featured guests including a chef and a contemporary tattoo artist from these regions.

Over two weekends, the event will showcase the music, dance, art, crafts, traditional costumes, literature, and cuisine of 10 Portuguese-speaking countries and regions through performances and cultural booths. It is a testament to Macau’s enduring role as a platform for cultural exchange between China and the Lusophone world.

Other highlights include:

The “Memories, Legacies, Mutations” exhibition at the Macau Museum of Art Taipa Houses (Exhibitions Gallery): This exhibition brings together artists from China and the Portuguese-speaking world to present thought-provoking contemporary works exploring the fusion of Eastern and Western cultural influences.

Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair: Themed “Forest Carnival,” this celebration of illustrated children’s literature invites readers to immerse themselves in the imaginative narratives and artistry from China and the Lusophone sphere.

GEG Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community: Artists from mainland China and eight Portuguese-speaking countries and regions will present captivating traditional performances, fostering artistic and cultural exchange.

China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival: Themed “Creating an Interesting Contrast,” the festival will showcase a diverse lineup of films, animations, and shorts from China and the Lusophone world.

Tito Paris Concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra: Renowned Cape Verdean musician Tito Paris will perform his songs fused with the sounds of traditional Chinese instruments, creating a harmonious blend of musical cultures.

Wine Tasting Workshop: Participants will delve into the rich wine culture of Portugal, tasting a variety of vintages and learning about the country’s renowned wine regions and grape varieties.

These events and activities underscore Macau’s role as a ‘Cultural Exchange Centre between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries,’ leveraging the city’s unique position as a hub for cultural fusion and cooperation.

In a speech today, Deland Leong, president of the IC, praised Macau’s unique role in cultural exchange. She observed that “Macau has always played an important role in the history of cultural exchange between China and the West, being an important link and trading post on the Maritime Silk Road.”

Macau has long been a place where cultures have converged and integrated. Several of China’s leading historical figures were born in the territory. The city preserves its multicultural character through historic sites like the D. Pedro V. Theatre, the first Western-style theater built in China, which still hosts concerts today. Many other historic buildings have been converted into urban cultural spaces like libraries, exhibition halls, and restaurants.

This cultural diversity was acknowledged earlier this year when Macau was awarded the title of “East Asia City of Culture 2025.” As Leong stated in her speech, this “adds a glorious ‘golden business card’ to the city as an international metropolis and thus affirms the merit of Macau’s cultural work.”

To showcase Macau’s unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures, this year’s festival will present a diversified program with more than 700 artists. It aims to provide a panoply of exceptional cultural experiences and allow attendees to experience the charm of the city, where Chinese and Lusophone culture and art converge.

Leong said she hopes the event will help to jointly promote the development of Macau as “a base for exchange and cooperation to promote multicultural coexistence, with a predominance of Chinese culture.” Victoria Chan