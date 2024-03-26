2024MIECF to welcome public on last show day

Held between March 28 and 30, this year’s Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2024MIECF) will welcome members of the public on free-of-charge basis on its last show day. A series of educational activities on environmental protection will be arranged at the venue, including stage games, booth games, environmental workshops, a booth for the public to apply as a member of “Eco Fun” and a lucky draw. In addition, eco-friendly souvenirs will be available on-site and the mascots of the Environmental Protection Bureau will be present to interact with the public to promote the concept of a green and low-carbon lifestyle.

