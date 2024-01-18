22nd Fringe Festival presenting 17 programs

The 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival opened yesterday at the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Taipa.

The festival aims to contribute to the development of Macau as a “City of Performing Arts.”

This edition of the Fringe Festival features 17 events over 50 sessions, which will be held in historic areas, neighborhoods, leisure areas, and tourist attractions.

The opening program, “25 Feet,” is an immersive performance integrating dance and interactive experiences. It will be staged at the Black Box Theatre II of the Macau Cultural Centre from January 17 to January 19, and will start at 7:45 p.m.

Another event, “Goodbye, See You Soon” by Lei Sam I, shares real stories of pets and owners and invites viewers to explore the boundaries of interpersonal relationships through interactive experiences. It promises an enjoyable experience for all age groups.

For music enthusiasts, the event “A City of Visible Music” will feature several local musicians traveling through the Outdoor Plaza of Ponte 16 Macau, the Roman Amphitheatre square of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, and the Broadway Food Street in a day, presenting live concerts and a flash mob radio station.

The exhibition “Art Exhibition for All” also began yesterday, followed by the launch of a range of programs throughout the community. This upholds the concept of “All around the city, our stages, our patrons, our artists,” while introducing audiences of all age groups to a wide range of art installations.

The exhibition is on from January 17 to January 28 at the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and the Areia Preta Urban Park, providing a platform for local art groups to showcase their creative works in large circus tents around the exhibition.

The festival also features several outreach activities. In the narrative photography exhibition “Likewise,” the public can bring along their pets and listen to the touching stories behind the pet-themed photographic works.

The “Roundtable Discussion: Dancing and Living with the Body Through the Years” will invite artists from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan to share their creative ideas, processes, and experiences of working with elderly artists.

The “At Your Doorstep” exhibition will showcase the verses and lyrics featured in “Travelling at Your Doorstep,” as well as paintings and images jointly created by gardeners and residents. It is hoped that these sessions will allow visitors to immerse themselves in dulcet music and bathe their souls in urban greenery.

Tickets for the 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network, telephone, and online booking for both local and overseas visitors at macauticket.com.

Registration for the outreach activities can be made through the “Activity applications” of the Macao One Account. Staff reporter