35 out of 600 residency applications approved

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) approved only 35 new temporary residency applications in 2023 out of 604 new applications, according to data provided by the office. 60% of approved applications are from the Education sector, and 17% from the Financial Services industry. Three applications from the Health and Social Welfare industry, two from Hotel and Dining and one from the Entertainment and Gaming sector were also approved. Last year, the IPIM handled 1015 temporary residency applications for “Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications”. Among them, there were 386 renewal applications, and 25 applications for residency extensions from family dependents.

