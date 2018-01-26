4-year-old dies from flu virus

A 4-year-old girl died from type A influenza virus yesterday at Kiang Wu Hospital, the Health Bureau (SSM) reported in a press conference. The girl’s death marks the first due to the flu this year.

The girl went to Kiang Wu Hospital for the first time on January 19, where she was diagnosed with the flu. A doctor from Kiang Wu Hospital discharged the girl after writing her a prescription for several medications.

On January 22, the girl visited Kiang Wu Hospital again, where she was given another dose of medicine. The girl was then brought back to the hospital the next day and was diagnosed with Influenza A.

On January 24, her situation had deteriorated and she eventually passed away at 1 p.m. yesterday.

The deputy director of Kiang Wu Hospital’s medical department, Li Pengbin, reported that the type A flu virus exacerbated a hemolytic urethral syndrome. The worsening of the syndrome led to multiple organ failure, resulting in the girl’s death.

