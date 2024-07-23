42% of employers fail to pay social security contributions

As of July 21, approximately 11,000 employers have not met their social security contribution obligations for the second quarter, according to the Social Security Fund. This accounts for 42% of total employer payables, prompting officials to urge immediate action. Those who delay payments will incur late fees and may face fines or revocation of employment permits. Beneficiaries of the system can also make contributions through online methods, but overdue payments must be settled within two months to avoid further complications.



