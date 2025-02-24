Gov’t launches new round of Consumption boost campaign

The government has announced a MOP295 million pataca campaign aimed at stimulating local spending during the post-Lunar New Year lull, a traditionally slow period for small businesses.

The 10-week initiative, set to run from March 24 to June 1, encourages weekday spending through electronic payments by offering chances to win shopping vouchers.

Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, projected the campaign would generate approximately MOP1.1 billion in spending.

He highlighted the need to bolster confidence in the market amid global economic uncertainties affecting Macau’s consumption landscape.

“To stabilise confidence in the market, the government has decided to organise the campaign with hopes to promote community consumption in the short term, as well as to support small and medium-sized businesses and the community,” Yau said.

After the Lunar New Year, the community consumption atmosphere has become subdued, leading both merchants and residents to anticipate renewed consumer discount activities.

For the government, this event is designed as a short-term measure to promote community consumption and support the local economy.

The official stated that while the rules are largely consistent with last year’s initiatives, there are key enhancements to improve the consumer experience.

The enhancements include allowing consumers to redeem multiple electronic discounts in a single transaction.

Residents who spend at least MOP50 in their first transaction on a weekday will have three opportunities to draw vouchers valued between MOP10 and MOP200.

Winning coupons can be redeemed over the weekend at participating merchants, with a Monday expiration date. Multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction, provided the total bill is at least three times their combined value.

The Macao Chamber of Commerce, which collaborated on the initiative, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the period between Lunar New Year and summer is typically a low season for retail and dining establishments.

Ma Chi Ngai, president of the chamber, highlighted the success of previous consumption initiatives, noting that last year’s “Northern District Community Consumption Awards” and the citywide consumption campaign, significantly boosted local spending.

In the citywide consumption scheme, over 22,000 merchants participated, redeeming coupons worth more than MOP220 million and stimulating consumption exceeding MOP1.1 billion.

The goal this year is to replicate that success and further encourage local economic growth.

Victoria Chan

Senior residents to receive 50% discount on purchases during the campaign

Elderly residents holding a Senior Citizen Personalized Macau Pass Card will receive a consumption discount of up to MOP300 at participating merchants.

During the campaign, seniors shopping at participating merchants will benefit from a 50% discount on purchases.

Half of the transaction amount will be covered by the discount, while the remaining half will be deducted from the cardholder’s balance.

This means seniors can buy up to MOP600 worth of goods or services while only spending MOP300 of their own money.

The offer is valid every day throughout the event period, with any unused discounts expiring at the event’s conclusion.

Speaking at a press conference during the weekend, Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), stated that over 100 designated service points will allow senior citizens to tap their cards and immediately receive the discount.

Currently, Macau has 128,000 senior citizen cards in circulation, with approximately 10,000 being outdated versions.

To qualify for the discount, seniors using old cards must upgrade to the new version.