This week, MGM launches its first stellar line up for its ‘Gastronomic Journey with Star Chefs’ series of 2025, featuring Ricardo Chaneton, Executive Chef and Co-founder of Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred MONO, ranking among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. From now to 22nd, guests can experience MONO’s modern Latin American flavors with French finesse in the unique ‘Asian Bistronomy’ atmosphere of Aji at MGM COTAI. Born and raised in Venezuela,

Chef Chaneton is renowned for interpreting Latin American cuisine through refined French culinary techniques. His culinary journey began in Venezuela before honing his skills at the three-Michelin-starred Quique Dacosta in Spain.

His distinguished career includes roles at Mirazur, ranked No. 1 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and as the Executive Chef at the Michelin-starred Petrus in Hong Kong. In 2019, Chaneton co-founded MONO, which earned a Michelin star for three consecutive years from 2022 onward and currently ranks 27th on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list.

During the three-day culinary showcase, Chef Chaneton will present MONO’s philosophy through carefully selected seasonal Latin American ingredients. Both the eight-course lunch and nine-course dinner tasting menus feature signature dishes including Fabien D’eneour Plounéour-Menez Pigeon with a sauce combining over twenty Latin American spices, as well as Chef Chaneton’s iconic Mexican Purple Corn Infladita, which is enhanced by the umami-rich seaweed sauce from chef’s secret receipt.

Surprisingly, out of the entire exceptional meal, MDT’s favourite is the bread. Crafted with their very own Masa Madre, aged for over 1900 days, MONO’s sourdough undergoes an unceasing evolution. MONO’s Masa Madre sourdough, adorned with the infinity symbol bread tag, represents MONO’s hope and dedication to preserving this legacy.

It has been with MONO since before day one, and continue to count the days of the sourdough to honor the timeless staples of cooking and the ongoing evolution of MONO’s culinary journey.

This year alone, the rustic loaf has seen a slew of interesting experimentations with the addition of poppy seeds, lavender, black/white sesame seeds, and even cacao nibs. Served with exquisite Arbequina olive oil, which follows an organic and biodynamic approach, reflecting MONO’s shared values of respecting nature.

The olives are harvested by hand under the illumination of a full moon, offering an otherworldly experience.

What’s more, the main course, Danish Langoustine with Ecuadorian Cacao Expressions, and the dessert, Carúpano 70% Chocolate Textures, are the creations that play from MONO’s magic on its signature fresh cacao.