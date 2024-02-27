4th Macau-Taipa bridge set to be completed in Q3

Construction of the fourth bridge between the Macau peninsula and Taipa is expected to be completed during the third quarter of this year, according to the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário. Originally scheduled to be operational by January 2024, the completion date was shifted to the second quarter of this year, with 85% of the construction already finished. Despite acknowledging that the project is running behind schedule, Rosário considers the delays acceptable given the scale of the project. The second section of the bridge is expected to be completed in the next few days.

