600 elderly to be affected by allowance review

The Social Welfare Bureau has started sending out letters to approximately 600 recipients of the elderly allowance as part of a regular eligibility review. Beneficiaries must confirm identification details by filling out forms and providing documents to the bureau either physically or through the Macau One Account app. Those living outside of Macau need to prove their residence. The bureau said the verification aims to better monitor recipients and manage public funds. Payments for the next MOP9,000 grant are scheduled for October, when over 100,000 beneficiaries in total are expected. Permanent residents aged 65 and above can apply annually for the subsidy through the bureau.

Related