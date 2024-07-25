8-year-old liable for car accident

Macau’s highest court has determined an 8-year-old who crossed the road during a red light and was struck by a private vehicle is substantially at fault and bears most of the liability for the accident. The incident occurred in 2016, and the case was brought to the Court of Final Appeal to determine the distribution of fault between the pedestrian and driver. The judges said both the injured child and the driver were at fault. Nevertheless, the court said the average child under the age of 8 should already possess the common sense to wait for a green light before crossing the road.

