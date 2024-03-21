A case of severe flu logged

An 80-year-old local woman with chronic illness is now under intensive care and on ventilator at the public Conde de São Januário Hospital, after being diagnosed with the flu and respiratory syncytial viral infection. She was treated for cough and shortness of breath by a private medical venue on Feb. 29, before being hospitalized at the private Kiang Wu Hospital on Mar. 11 due to shortness of breath. Five days later, she was admitted to the public hospital for kidney failure. On Mar. 18, she was transferred to the intensive care unit for respiratory failure.

