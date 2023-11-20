Air Macau route to Jakarta resumes Nov. 28

Air Macau will resume its route from Macau to Jakarta from Nov. 28 with three flights per week. Flight numbers NX910 and NX909 are slated to operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Air Macau said the Jakarta route’s launch is a major measure to actively respond to the call of the SAR government to coordinate the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and attract more international tourists to Macau. The local carrier said it is actively exploring the Indonesian market and gradually increasing the proportion of international passenger source markets.

